Texas man sentenced to 22-years with Missouri Department of Corrections for shooting at Super 8 motel in Bethany

A Dallas, Texas man accused of shooting another person in the chest in Bethany in April was sentenced in Harrison County Thursday, July 23rd after waiving formal arraignment and pleading guilty.

Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Mateo Miesse was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 11 years on felony assault—first degree, 11 years on felony armed criminal action, and seven years on felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. The sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

Miesse was given credit for jail time awaiting disposition of the charge. He was remanded to the custody of the sheriff, who was ordered to transport Miesse to the Department of Corrections and is allowed one guard who is to be compensated at the standard rate per day, together with mileage and necessary expenses.

Costs were assessed against Miesse, and judgment was rendered against him for the benefit of the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $68.

Media sources previously identified the person Miesse allegedly shot as William Philley. The victim was said to be flown by air ambulance to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

The Bethany Police Department reported the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel. Miesse allegedly fled the scene after the shooting but was captured.

