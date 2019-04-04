Texas man charged with eight felonies pleads guilty in Daviess County court

A San Benito, Texas man charged with eight felonies stemming from an incident last July has entered a plea of guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court.

Online court information says a sentence assessment report was ordered for Gregory Scott Hill, and the case was continued pending receipt of the sentence assessment report.

Hill was remanded to the custody of the sheriff and has been charged with burglary in the first and second degree, stealing and stealing $750 or more, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

A probable cause statement accused Hill of stealing a sport utility vehicle from a Jamesport residence, failing to stop for emergency lights and siren, and throwing bags and other unknown objects out the window of the vehicle.

Sergeant Larry Adams, Junior of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office allegedly received a call from someone who said his pickup truck had been parked at a residence in Jamesport prior to the incident, and someone had stolen the vehicle registration and paperwork from the glove box.

The probable cause statement also accused Hill of entering an unlocked residence in Winston to commit a crime of stealing by taking multiple forms of medication and assorted medical equipment without the consent of the owner.