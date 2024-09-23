Terry Sharp, 78, of Meadville, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born on July 4, 1946, in Jackson County, Missouri, and was raised by his mother, Bettie Noggle Matson.

Terry retired from Armco Steel in Kansas City after 32 years of service. After his retirement, he worked and retired from Lowe’s after 10 years. Following two retirements, he landed his dream job working at the local golf course in Chillicothe. He loved watching the Royals (even in the bad years) and the Chiefs, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and playing golf. Above all else, Terry loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Jo Older Sharp; his three daughters, Tisa Wright (Ralph), Tamara Sharp (Coy), and Stephanie Prather (David); and his four sons, Craig Sharp, Chris Sharp (Fawna), Clifford Sharp, and Todd Reeter (Karen). He is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Nissa Sharp and Jodi Sharp; his sister, Cindy Taylor; and his twenty grandchildren, Melissa Pendleton (Andy), Miranda Wright (Chris), Kathleen Shoemake, Trenton Wright (Brittany), Lana Deck (Aaron), Zachary Sharp (Emily), Grace Sharp, Drake Sharp, Mattie Sharp, Mason Sharp, Jazmin Sharp, Dakota Hutchinson, Cassidy Hutchinson, Jacob Reeter, Lauren Reeter, Molly Owens (Khris), Bryson Prather, Trenton Lanmon (Amelia), Quincie Reeter, and Hayden Chevalier. Terry is survived by eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Bettie Matson; his son, Jon William Sharp; his first wife, Sandra Sharp; and his sister, Sharon Hudson.

A visitation service for Terry Sharp will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on October 5, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

A burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery at a later date.

