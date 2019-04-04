Terry Delauder, Junior extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Galt man charged with two felony charges stemming from an incident last year has been extradited to Grundy County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Terry Michael Delauder, Junior was released from the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center of Saint Joseph Wednesday before being extradited. He has been charged with first-degree property damage and driving while intoxicated—attempted injury or death to a law enforcement officer. His bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court April 9th.

Court documents accuse Delauder of damaging a tree owned by Quentin Brown by striking it with his vehicle in November, with a value exceeding $750. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 65 while under the influence of methamphetamine and acting in criminal negligence by driving at high rates of speed and driving his vehicle towards Deputy Tyler Anderson before losing control of the vehicle, which court documents say was a substantial step toward the commission of an attempt to cause physical injury to the law enforcement officer.