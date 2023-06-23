Tenth Street Baptist Church hosts State Representative Mazzie Boyd for Sunday event in Trenton

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

2nd District State Representative Mazzie Boyd is set to take the stage as the keynote speaker at a public event in Trenton Sunday afternoon, June 25th. The event, organized by the “Advocates for Faith and Freedom,” will be held at the Tenth Street Baptist Church in Trenton, starting at 2 pm.

Boyd is expected to delve into the key highlights and accomplishments of this year’s legislative session. As a state representative, Boyd has been actively involved in shaping policies and advocating for the interests of the constituents in the 2nd district.

The organizers of the event extend an invitation to the public, encouraging community members to attend this informative session. It’s an opportunity for residents to engage directly with their representative, gain insights into the legislative process, and have their voices heard on important issues affecting their community.

Join State Representative Mazzie Boyd at the Tenth Street Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon.

