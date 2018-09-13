Tent revival to be held in Princeton

Preaching and worship will be part of the IGNITE Mercer County Tent Revival later this month.

The event will be held at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Princeton on the nights of September 24th through 28th from 6 to 8 o’clock. There will be a special worship and special speaker for Youth Night September 26th. Sign language and Spanish interpreters, as well as handicap parking, will be available for IGNITE.

The event will be moved to the Princeton First Baptist Church if there is inclement weather. The Mercer County Ministerial Alliance sponsors the revival.

Call Ministerial Alliance President Abner Neill at 985-351-5914 for more information.