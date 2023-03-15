Ten students from THS to attend FCCLA National Leadership Conference

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ten Trenton High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members will attend the National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado July 2nd through 6th.

FCCLA Advisor Jaya Lloyd reports the members attending include seniors Lydia Leininger, Trent Villacampa, and Connor Campbell, who compete in the Food Innovations event. Others attending include seniors Maurissa Bonta and Ali Westcott. Bonta competes in National Programs in Action, and Westcott competes in Teach or Train.

Sophomores Baylee McCullough, Astrid Soriano, and Jena Hunter will attend the national conference. They compete in Interpersonal Communications.

Freshman Kinsley Otto will also attend, and she competes in Sports Nutrition.

Lloyd says the FCCLA members competed at the regional and state levels. They received scored rubrics at each level to know what they need to change for the next time.

