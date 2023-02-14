Ten organizations to receive funds from Grundy County United Way

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ten organizations will share in the funds raised from the Grundy County United Way campaign. The goal is to raise $25,000.

Participants include the community food pantry of Grundy County, the Girl Scouts, Community Action Partnership Women’s Health Services, Grundy County 4-H and MU Extension, Juvenile Court Diversion Program, Juvenile Court Third Circuit, Council on Aging North 65 Center, Green Hills Volunteers, Parents as Teachers with Trenton schools, and there’s grant funding for one time projects.

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the Grundy County United Way at Post Office Box 146, Trenton, Missouri, 64683.

