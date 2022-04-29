Ten new Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers graduate from Law Enforcement Academy on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ten troopers graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The ceremony took place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, Missouri. The 114th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022. This was the Patrol’s first accelerated recruit class. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on May 9, 2022.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address and Col. Olson addressed the class during the graduation. The Honorable Robin Ransom, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, sang the national anthem. Trooper Peter D. Hummel, class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Isaiah S. Lemasters accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Peter D. Hummel accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Orrin D. Hawkins accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Chase A. Fox accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 114th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop B

Peter D. Hummel (Quincy, IL), Marion/Ralls Counties

Tj A. Willock (Colchester, IL), Macon/Shelby Counties

Troop C

Jake R. Stombaugh (Taylorville, IL), Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Troop E

Orrin D. Hawkins (Fredericktown, MO), Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties

Troop F

Stephen W. Bean (Denton, TX), Boone County

Chase A. Fox (Baylis, IL), Boone County

Isaiah S. Lemasters (Middletown, MO), Montgomery County

Casey A. Marks (Eldon, MO), Camden County

Troop H

Sean P. Gomez (King City, MO), Buchanan/Andrew Counties

Troop I

Eric Walker (Lebanon, MO), Phelps/Maries Counties