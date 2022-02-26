Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Ten Florida residents were charged in an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of Florida for their alleged roles in a $67 million health care fraud, wire fraud, kickback, and money laundering scheme involving the submission of false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment.

Daniel M. Carver, 35, of Coral Springs; Thomas Dougherty, 39, of Royal Palm Beach; and John Paul Gosney Jr., 39, of Parkland, the owners and managers of independent clinical laboratories and marketing companies, were each charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks and bribes, paying and receiving kickbacks and bribes, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering offenses.

Galina Rozenberg, 39, and Michael Rozenberg, 58, both of Hollywood, were arrested on Feb. 6, attempting to board a flight to Moscow. Each were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Galina Rozenberg was also charged with additional money laundering offenses.

Louis Carver, 30, of Delray Beach; Timothy Richardson, 29, of Lantana; Ethan Macier, 22, of Coral Springs; and Jose Goyos, 35, of West Palm Beach were each charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering offenses. Ashley Cigarroa, 29, of North Lauderdale was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and committing health care fraud.

The indictment alleges that, between January 2020 and July 2021, the defendants referred Medicare beneficiaries for medically unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment. In exchange for doctors’ orders for such tests and equipment, the defendants allegedly paid kickbacks and bribes to telemedicine companies. The indictment further alleges that the defendants falsified Medicare enrollment forms to conceal the true owners and managers of certain laboratories, and submitted false and fraudulent claims to Medicare.

The defendants are anticipated to make their initial appearances in federal court beginning the week of Feb. 28. Federal charges for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering are each punishable by a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Health care fraud and anti-kickback violations are each punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the FBI’s Miami Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The HHS-OIG Miami Region and FBI’s Miami Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Patrick J. Queenan and Reginal Cuyler Jr. of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Michele Klco of the Southern District of Florida is handling asset forfeiture matters.

The Fraud Section leads the Health Care Fraud Strike Force. Since its inception in March 2007, the Health Care Fraud Strike Force, which maintains 15 strike forces operating in 24 federal districts, has charged more than 4,600 defendants who have collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers for approximately $23 billion. In addition, the HHS Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the HHS-OIG, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

Any doctors or medical professionals who have been involved with alleged fraudulent telemedicine or genetic testing marketing schemes should call to report this conduct to the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Related