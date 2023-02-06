Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.

Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.

That indictment replaced a previous indictment and retained seven co-defendants who previously had been charged: Craig Austin Troester, 24, and Cassidie Bumgarner, 21, both of Spickard, Mo., Troy Lee Palmer, 24, of Trenton, Mo., Dallas Hughs, 27, of St. Joseph, Jessica Nicole Moody, 30, of Bethany, Dakota Morris, 25, of Liberty, Mo., and Lucas Ryan Coltrain, 23, of Newtown, Mo.

The federal indictment alleges that Troester and Felix-Perez led the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, for which all 10 defendants are charged, beginning on Oct. 27, 2020.

In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, Troester, Felix-Perez, Bumgarner, Coltrain, and Moody are charged together with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering from March 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022. They allegedly collected proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy and wired the money to Sinaloa, Mexico.

Bernard is also charged with two counts of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, two counts of distributing fentanyl, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Bernard allegedly was in possession of an FNH .45-caliber pistol, an FNH 9mm pistol, and a Century Arms 7.62×39 pistol on March 17, 2022.

Palmer is also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Palmer allegedly was in possession of a Cricket .22-caliber bolt-action rifle, a Rossi .22-caliber rifle, a Rossi .410-gauge shotgun, a Ruger .410-gauge shotgun, a Hiawatha 12-gauge shotgun, and a Ruger .223-caliber rifle on Dec. 8, 2020.

Hughs is also charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl.

Stramel is also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

