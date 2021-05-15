Ten area schools to hold graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 16

Local News May 15, 2021 KTTN News
Graduation with cap and rolled up diploma
Area schools are holding graduation ceremonies on May 16, 2021.

Thirty-eight seniors will graduate from Penney High School of Hamilton at the stadium at 1 p.m. Two seniors graduated early. Valedictorian Julia Kanoy and salutatorian Ashley Brown will speak.

Marceline R-5 will have 30 students graduating at the field house at 1 o’clock.

Sixteen students will graduate from North Harrison in the school gym at 2 o’clock. Former principal Mike Schmidli will address the class.

Sixty-two seniors will graduate from South Harrison in the high school gym at 2 o’clock. South Harrison alum and former middle school principal Shane Jones will be the speaker.

Twenty-two seniors will graduate from Green City R-1 in the school gym at 2 o’clock. Paraprofessional, cheerleading coach, student council advisor, and long-time faculty member Tammy Campbell will speak.

Former Ridgeway R-5 teacher Jill West will address six graduates from the school during a graduation ceremony at the Ridgeway Baptist Church at 2 o’clock. Ridgeway’s valedictorian is Jacob Harding, and the salutatorian is Elijah Booher.

Twenty-one seniors will graduate from Braymer C-4 in Hometown Heroes Hall at 2 o’clock. Teacher Erica Coats will speak.

Sixteen seniors will graduate from Southwest Livingston in the school gym at 2 o’clock. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be the speakers.

Twelve students will graduate from Linn County R-1 in the school gym at 2:30. High school English teacher Robyn Sayre will speak to the class.

One hundred twenty-two seniors from Chillicothe R-2 will receive diplomas at the Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium at 8 o’clock tonight (Sunday night). Class members Chloe Funk and Emma Rule will speak.

