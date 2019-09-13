Temporary traffic impacts expected for routes in Adair County

Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes in Adair County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Adair County Route D – Sept. 18, the road will be closed Missouri Route 149 to Missouri Route 6 for sealing operations. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day.

Adair County Route AA – Sept. 19, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 63 to Morgan Way for sealing operations. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day.

U.S. Route 63 – Sept. 24-25, traffic will be reduced to one lane on the northbound side from 1 mile north of Adair County Route P to 0.80-mile south of Benton Way for pavement repairs. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place while the work is completed between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For the closures, motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.

