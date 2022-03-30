Temporary changes to water disinfection begin April 4th at TMU Water Treatment Plant in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Municipal Utilities Water Treatment Plant will begin utilizing free chlorine, or a free chlorine conversion, in its water system on April 4th.

The change entails feeding free chlorine, instead of chloramines, as the disinfectant leaves the water treatment plant. It will last three to six weeks.

The change will affect customers of TMU, Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1, the City of Galt, and the City of Spickard. Western Sullivan County will be affected if customers use water from TMU.

TMU reports there are no associated health risks to the process, and the water will be safe to drink.

There will be times of lower water pressure and possible odor, taste, discoloration, and small particles in the water. TMU and/or your water service will attempt to flush the particles, color, taste, and odors from the mains with directional flushing. However, there is a possibility some will get into your service line.

Odors are caused by the free chlorine disinfectant cleansing the system. Nuisance problems should go away as the work is completed.

TMU reports that, over time, minerals and metals, which are naturally present in the water source, can increase and attach to pipe walls and release when there are changes in pressure. This results in discoloration and affects taste. Other processes such as nitrification and the growth of biofilm can also occur in the water distribution system. The biofilm can cause a reduction in the effectiveness of residual disinfectants over time. The free chlorine conversion will help cleanse pipe walls and reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm.

Questions and concerns about the temporary changes to water disinfection should be directed to the water treatment plant at 660-359-3211.

Flushing will start at the TMU Water Treatment Plant and the area west of the railroad tracks.

Related