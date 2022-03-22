Temporary benefit increase extended through September for Missouri WIC participants

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) through September 2022. The increase will continue to be $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants, and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9 – $11.

WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

On March 15, 2022, President Biden signed the funding package that will bring the federal government through the end of the fiscal year, giving the USDA authority to extend the temporary increase of the CVB. Missouri WIC will use this authority through September 2022 to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.

Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before April 1 to avoid any delays.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit the WIC website, or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.

