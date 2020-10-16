Temple Grandin headlines women in ag online conference

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Temple Grandin, renowned author on animal behavior and autism, will be one of four keynote speakers during the virtual 2020 Pixels of Production – Women in Agriculture conference.

Pixels of Production offers women farmers and ranchers a four-night opportunity to learn practical tips and be inspired, says University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist Marcia Shannon. The online event, presented via Zoom, replaces the annual Pearls of Production face-to-face, hands-on conference.

Topics range from ergonomics to silvopasture and the sessions run from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17. Each evening’s presentations include a session on practical tips and a headline speaker.

Scholarships are available for previous Pearls of Production attendees, high school and college students, and beginning farmers and ranchers. The regular fee is $70 for all four evenings.

Participants with limited broadband access can contact their local MU Extension center for viewing options. For more information, contact Shannon at CarlsonM@missouri.edu or 573-882-7859.

Sessions and topics

Thursday, Nov. 5

• “Ergonomic Tool Talk” with MU Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch and livestock specialist Brenda Schreck.

• “Livestock Identity and Tagging” with livestock specialists Kendra Graham and Rachel Hopkins.

• Ashland farmer Caroline Sicht gives keynote address on “Building Bridges” to help farmers tell their stories. Visit www.TellYourFarmStory.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

• “Livestock in the Woods” with natural resources specialist Sarah Havens.

• Keynote speaker Micah Jansen, a Zoetis Inc. veterinarian, will speak on “Vaccinology.” She gives an overview of basic pig immunology, how vaccines work, how vaccines can become less effective and how to properly vaccinate.

• “Silvopasture” with Ashley Conway of the MU Center for Agroforestry. Conway talks the integration of trees with animals and forages.

Thursday, Nov. 12

• “ABCs of USDA” with USDA representatives.

• Keynote speaker Amberley Snyder, a championship barrel racer, became paralyzed from the waist down after a car crash. She continues to compete in pole bending and breakaway roping. She is the author of “Walk Ride Rodeo: A Story About Amberley Snyder.”

• “Grant Writing” with horticulture specialist Debi Kelly.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

• “Livestock Tools and Equipment” with livestock specialists Kendra Graham and Rachel Hopkins.

• Keynote speaker Temple Grandin.

• “Regenerative Agriculture” with Susan Jaster, farm outreach worker with Lincoln University.

• Tatijana Fisher, state poultry specialist at Lincoln University, will be introduced.

