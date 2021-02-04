Temperatures to fall during the day on Thursday, coldest air of the winter season expected next week

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

Light rain is expected this morning ahead of a cold front, however, behind that cold front a whole different day awaits. Rain is expected to change over to snow with a dusting to an inch expected across northern Missouri.

A cold front will move through early Thursday, creating strong winds and falling temperatures throughout the day. Rain will transition to light snow as colder air moves in, with a brief period of light accumulation. Up to an inch possible north of Hwy 36.

An extended period of bitterly cold temperatures, including the coldest air of the winter season thus far, is expected by this weekend into next week. In addition, wind chill values will be -5 to -15 degrees Sunday morning. Well-below normal temperatures may last into middle February. There is a chance for a couple of rounds of light snow Saturday and again Monday with minor accumulations possible.

