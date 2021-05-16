Temperatures and rainfall for May running below normal

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Temperatures during May of this year are averaging several degrees below normal in this area.

High temperatures in Trenton have been nearly six degrees cooler than average, while low temperatures have been more than two degrees below normal. High temperatures have averaged 67 degrees and lows nearly 49 degrees.

Rainfall is below normal in May of 2021, in Trenton with just 1.31 inches measured. The rainfall for May is now 1.54 inches below normal.

Moisture for the year in Trenton is 1.96 inches below normal; however, above-normal precipitation and above normal temperatures are expected for much of the rest of May.

