Teenagers injured in crash on ice-covered Highway 146

The Highway Patrol reports two teens sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle skidded on ice and overturned half of a mile east of Melbourne Wednesday afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Bailey Mehrhoff of New Hampton and 19-year-old Emily Creasey of Bethany were transported to the Harrison County Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Mehrhoff drove the SUV west on Highway 146 when it began skidding and swerving on the ice and ran off the north side of the road before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side and was totaled.

The Patrol reports both teens wore seatbelts.