Teenagers hurt in crash near Lawson

A Ray County girl was hurt when a car went off a road Northeast of Lawson.

The 14-year old Rayville girl was to seek treatment on her own for moderate injuries. She was a passenger in the car driven by a 16-year old Rayville boy who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened late Saturday night on Hunter Lane, north of Route KK in western Ray County when the northbound car went off the road, spun out, and rolled demolishing the vehicle.

The 16-year-old boy was wearing a seat belt but the girl was not.

The patrol no longer releases the names of juveniles in traffic accidents.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares