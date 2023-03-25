Teenager life-flighted to hospital after crashing in Carroll County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Carrollton sustained serious injuries when the vehicle he drove hit a fence and two trees in Carroll County on Friday morning, March 24th.

A medical helicopter transported the 16-year-old boy to the Research Medical Center.

The vehicle traveled east on County Road 280 before running off the right side of the road west of County Road 28 striking the fence and trees.

The vehicle came to rest and was totaled. It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Carrollton Police Department.

(The name of the driver was not released due to his status as a juvenile)

