Teenager injured in Sunday crash north of Pickering

One person from Hopkins was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles north of Pickering in Nodaway County.

Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Hopkins was taken by ambulance to the Mosiac Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. She was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jacob Morgan of Ravenwood, who wasn’t hurt.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound on Katy Road when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to travel off the west side of the road, come back onto the road before leaving again on the west side when it overturned onto the passenger side.

Vehicle damage was moderate, and both occupants were using seat belts.

