Teenager injured in rollover crash north of Trenton

Local News November 3, 2023November 3, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Rollover Crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A rollover accident involving a 2002 Ford Explorer occurred on November 2, at approximately 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place on NW 22nd Avenue at NW Crane Lane, about one and a half miles north of Trenton in Grundy County.

The juvenile driver, a 17-year-old from Trenton, sustained minor injuries. Following the crash, the driver was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident report details that the Ford Explorer was heading northbound when it skidded off the west side of the road. The SUV subsequently struck an embankment and overturned, coming to a rest on its top facing north.

The vehicle was totaled and was taken to Ewing Repair and Towing of Trenton. The teen driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Highway Patrol at the scene of the accident.

Post Views: 1,388
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.