Teenager injured in rollover crash north of Trenton

A rollover accident involving a 2002 Ford Explorer occurred on November 2, at approximately 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place on NW 22nd Avenue at NW Crane Lane, about one and a half miles north of Trenton in Grundy County.

The juvenile driver, a 17-year-old from Trenton, sustained minor injuries. Following the crash, the driver was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident report details that the Ford Explorer was heading northbound when it skidded off the west side of the road. The SUV subsequently struck an embankment and overturned, coming to a rest on its top facing north.

The vehicle was totaled and was taken to Ewing Repair and Towing of Trenton. The teen driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Highway Patrol at the scene of the accident.