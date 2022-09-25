Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning.

The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries.

The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route E, ran a stop sign then struck an embankment and a tree.

Damage to the pickup was moderate and it was unknown whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in traffic accidents.