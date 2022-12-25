Teenager from Weatherby loses control of SUV on icy road north of Cameron

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 17-year-old Weatherby girl received minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving went off Route EE ten miles north of Cameron.

The teenage girl was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident happened during the noon hour on Saturday as the SUV was northbound on Route EE. The teenager lost control on the snow and ice-covered road causing the vehicle to exit the left side of Route EE and hit an embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on the passenger side of the SUV.

The vehicle was demolished and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in accident reports.

