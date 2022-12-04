Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges.

The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.

The indictment and a motion seeking to have McGee held in jail until trial say the charges stem from two incidents. On Oct. 29, 2022, McGee was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed after fleeing from police. McGee had multiple guns near him and police found over 440 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle.

On Nov. 29, 2022, McGee was in possession of a fully automatic Glock handgun, defined under federal law as a machine gun, the court filings say. During a search of his home on that date, investigators seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, a double drum magazine for a Glock pistol, and $8,101 in cash, the detention motion says. The search warrant was related to a series of burglaries in the St. Louis area, and McGee already faces state charges including burglary.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI.