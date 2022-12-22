Teenager from McFall injured in Wednesday rollover crash

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16 Year old boy from McFall was injured Wednesday afternoon in a roll over accident near McFall.

The highway patrol does not release names of juveniles involved in accident.

A trooper reported a car was westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve on Route T. The car traveled off the north side, struck a culvert, overturned multiple times, and came to rest upside down.

The trooper said the teenager was taken by a private vehicle to Mosiac’s Hospital in Albany. The youth was listed with moderate injuries. The car was demolished in the wreck one half a mile west of McFall.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department.

