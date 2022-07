Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County.

Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her from the vehicle. The Saturday evening incident occurred three miles northeast of Atlanta.