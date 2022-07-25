Teenager drowns on Saturday in Holt County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in an incident in Holt County.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Harris of Oregon, Missouri, was swimming in the Missouri River and attempted to assist another struggling swimmer. Harris went under the water and did not resurface.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The drowning was reported at 2 o’clock Saturday one-half mile north of Payne’s Landing.

Assisting the highway patrol were the Holt County Fire Department, agents from the Missouri Department of Conservation, and dive teams from Red Oak and Clarinda, Iowa.