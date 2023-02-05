Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon.

Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, returned to the pavement, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and Shaw was not wearing a seat belt.

