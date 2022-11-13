Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon.

The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries.

The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup traveled off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the truck went off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

Damage to the pickup was moderate and the teenager was not using a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.