Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon

Local News November 13, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon.

The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries.

The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup traveled off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the truck went off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch.

Damage to the pickup was moderate and the teenager was not using a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.

Post Views: 14
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.