Teenager charged with nine sex-related felonies in Linn County

A Latham resident faces nine felony sex-related charges in Linn County.

Nineteen-year-old Wendall Dean Martin has been charged with two counts each of statutory sodomy or attempt involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old and incest. He also has been charged with one count each of statutory sodomy or attempt involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old, second-degree child molestation with a child less than 17 years of age, second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim who is less than 14 years of age, and first-degree sexual abuse.

Court information indicates the alleged incidents involved two victims and occurred between August 28, 2020, and March 27, 2023.

