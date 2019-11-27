Teenager arrested in Daviess County on multiple allegations

A teenager from Overland Park, Kansas was arrested Tuesday in Daviess County.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Palmer, who faces multiple allegations, was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

Palmer is accused of tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting arrest by fleeing and felony possession of methamphetamine. He’s also accused of possession of marijuana ten grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The state patrol accused Palmer of traffic offenses including exceeding the post speed limit by 26 miles an hour or more as well as making a U-turn/left turn on a divided highway.

