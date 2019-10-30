Teenager arrested in Daviess County facing five allegations

A Kansas City, Kansas resident arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County on Tuesday night has been charged with five misdemeanors.

Nineteen-year-old James Foote faces charges of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to place vehicle not in motion as near right side of the highway as practicable, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Bond was set $1,000 cash only, and he was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail of Pattonsburg.

