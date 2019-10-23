Teenager and 4-year-old sent to hospital after crash near Linneus

The Highway Patrol reports two Linneus residents sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned after trying to avoid an animal in the road one mile north of Linneus Wednesday morning.

A four-year-old male and 17-year-old Melissa Stanphill were taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The driver, 46-year-old Tammy Stanphill of Linneus, was not injured.

The SUV traveled north on Highway 5 before trying to avoid the animal, running off the road, and overturning.

The vehicle received extensive damage and the driver and passengers wore seat belts with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisting at the scene of the crash.

