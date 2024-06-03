Teenager airlifted to hospital after crashing on Highway 154 west of Perry

Share To Your Social Network

Two individuals sustained serious injuries in a collision on Highway 154, five miles west of Perry, Missouri, on June 2, 2024. The incident occurred at 9:24 p.m., as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 1998 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old female juvenile from Madison, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Malibu collided with a 2000 Ford Ranger heading eastbound, driven by 42-year-old Dustin A. Stephens of Maryland Heights, Missouri. Both vehicles were totaled and were towed by A1 Towing.

The juvenile driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Survival Flight helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. A passenger in the Ford Ranger, 40-year-old Diana M. Stephens of Maryland Heights, Missouri, also sustained serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The crash was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Perry Fire Department, Ralls County Ambulance, Monroe City Ambulance, Survival Flight, and Master Sergeant Easley.

