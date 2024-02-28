Teen on motorcycle collides with deer on Highway 159

Share To Your Social Network

In an accident on Tuesday afternoon, 18-year-old Austin D. St Ama from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was injured when his 2024 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided with a deer and subsequently lost control on Highway 159, near Goose Drive, approximately 3 miles south of Forest City in Holt County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. when St Ama, traveling northbound, encountered a deer on the roadway. In an attempt to avoid the collision, he swerved, causing the motorcycle to skid and lose control. The vehicle then veered off the north side of the road, overturned, and skidded off the south side into a grass embankment.

St Ama, who was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, was transported by a private party to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for serious injuries. He was reported to have been wearing safety equipment during the accident.

The Kawasaki Ninja sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Double D Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper R.A. Matthews and the Holt County Sheriff’s Department at the crash scene.

