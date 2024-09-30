Teen injured in ATV crash on dirt path in Pike County on Sunday

A 17-year-old boy from Frankfort, Missouri, was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 2:25 p.m. The accident occurred on Pike County Road 49, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The juvenile was driving a 2002 Kawasaki Prairie eastbound down a dirt path when the vehicle traveled off the path and struck a tree. The juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries and was transported by Survivor Flight helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was removed by a private conveyance.

