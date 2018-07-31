Teen injured after striking animal with dirt bike

A boy riding a dirt bike was injured early last evening at McFall when according to the highway patrol, an animal entered the street and was struck by the dirt bike. After impact, the dirt bike overturned throwing the operator off.

Fourteen-year-old Chavez Roeder of McFall was taken by private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries. Roeder was using safety equipment according to the report.

The accident occurred on White Street, at the 5th Street junction, in McFall at 6:20 Monday evening. Damage to the dirt bike was moderate.

