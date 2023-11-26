Teen driver loses control on snow-covered Highway 36 west of Chillicothe

An accident occurred on Saturday evening, November 25, 2023, involving a 17-year-old female driver from Brookfield, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened around 8:40 p.m., approximately four miles west of Chillicothe on Highway 36.

The driver, whose name has been withheld due to her juvenile status, was traveling westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. According to the patrol’s accident report, the vehicle lost control on the snow-covered roadway, leading to a collision with a bridge railing. The impact caused moderate damage to the Silverado, which came to rest facing northeast in the driving lane of Highway 36.

The driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident but she suffered serious injuries and was transported by Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services to Hedrick Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Chevrolet Silverado was subsequently towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of winter driving, particularly on snow-covered roads. The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and to always wear seat belts for safety.