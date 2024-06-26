Teen driver injured when mechanical failure causes accident near Macon

Share To Your Social Network

A teenage boy was injured late Monday night in a vehicle accident on private property near Macon, Missouri. The incident occurred approximately four miles southwest of Macon off Highway BB around 10:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1989 Ford truck was traveling up a hill when it suffered a mechanical failure and began to roll backward. The 17-year-old driver, a resident of Callao, Missouri, was attempting to navigate the truck when the accident occurred.

The young man, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Ford truck, which sustained minor damage, was able to be driven from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol did not provide specific details on the nature of the mechanical failure.

