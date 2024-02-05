Teen driver injured in rollover crash near Perry, Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

A 19-year-old from Rocky Mount, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a rollover accident on Highway 19, approximately three miles south of Perry, on February 4th, 2024, at around 6:50 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colton C. Broughton was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger southbound when he lost control, veered off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Broughton was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. After the crash, he was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Dodge Challenger sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the accident site.

