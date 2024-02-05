Teen driver injured in rollover crash near Perry, Missouri

State News February 5, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Chevy Malibu accident or crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

A 19-year-old from Rocky Mount, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a rollover accident on Highway 19, approximately three miles south of Perry, on February 4th, 2024, at around 6:50 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colton C. Broughton was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger southbound when he lost control, veered off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Broughton was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. After the crash, he was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Dodge Challenger sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the accident site. 

Post Views: 691

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.