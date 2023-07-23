Teen driver injured in Ray County rollover crash

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on the night of July 22, 2023, resulting in a 16-year-old female driver sustaining minor injuries. According to the accident report filed by Trooper A. C. Hunolt (Badge #341), the incident occurred around 11:47 PM when the driver lost control of her 1996 Chevrolet Blazer while traveling southbound on Ray RT-A, just south of Ray RT-K.

The young driver, identified as a juvenile from Hardin, Missouri, was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. After the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and veered off the left side of the road, causing the Blazer to overturn.

The accident resulted in significant damage to the Chevrolet Blazer, which was later towed by Carmichael’s Towing. The driver’s injuries were minor, and she was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by private vehicle for further medical treatment.

