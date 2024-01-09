Teen driver injured in Highway 36 crash near Bear Creek in Marion County

In an incident on January 8, 2024, an 18-year-old woman from Quincy, Illinois, was injured in a road accident on Highway 36 near Bear Creek in Marion County, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. when a 2013 Chrysler 200, driven by Hope N. Lenz, veered off the left side of the road and collided with a guardrail.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lenz suffered minor injuries in the accident. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Following the incident, Lenz was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for medical attention.

The Chrysler 200 sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

The accident prompted a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, led by Master Sergeant Henry and Master Sergeant Koch, as well as assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.