Teen driver injured in distracted driving crash east of Holt

A 16-year-old from Lathrop, Missouri, was hospitalized with moderate injuries following a car accident late Monday night on State Route PP, three miles east of Holt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. when the driver, whose name has been withheld due to his juvenile status, was distracted by an audio device. This distraction caused his 2015 Ford Mustang to veer off the right side of the road, striking several small trees before coming to a rest on its wheels in a ditch, facing westward.

The teenager was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by Holt Ambulance to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the accident. The damaged vehicle was towed away by Scotty’s Tow.

