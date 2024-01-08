Teen driver injured in crash near Amazonia

In an accident early Sunday morning, a 16-year-old driver from Amazonia, Missouri, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Andrew County Road 401, about five miles northwest of Amazonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m.

According to the report, the teenager, driving a 1999 Chevrolet, was heading northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the west side of the road and struck a tree. After the initial collision, the vehicle continued moving and hit another tree before coming to a stop, resting on its wheels and facing northeast.

The young driver, whose name has not been released due to his juvenile status, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt at the time. Following the accident, he was transported to Mosaic Life Care by Andrew County Ambulance for treatment.

The Chevrolet sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Collision Repair.