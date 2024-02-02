Teen driver from Kirksville injured in Highway 6 crash

Local News February 2, 2024
In the early hours of February 1, 2024, a 16-year-old driver from Kirksville, Missouri, was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 6, three miles east of Kirksville in Adair County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen, who was driving a 1994 Chevrolet 1500, sustained minor injuries after the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and collided with a fence.

The young driver, whose name has been withheld due to her juvenile status, was wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident. Following the crash, she was transported by the Adair County Ambulance District to Northeast Regional Hospital for treatment.

The 1994 Chevrolet 1500, which incurred minor damage in the collision, was driven from the scene.

The accident was responded to by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Adair County Ambulance.

