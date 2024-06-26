Teen driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Osceola

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal accident occurred on June 24, 2024, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Missouri 82, east of NE 775 Road, two miles east of Osceola, Missouri. The crash involved a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile from Osceola, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross the center of the roadway and overturn. The Oldsmobile Alero was totaled and towed by Bray’s Wrecker.

The 16-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Michael Watson at 1:00 p.m. The juvenile was transported to Sheldon Funeral Home.

This incident marks the 46th fatality for Troop D in 2024.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

