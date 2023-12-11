Teen driver and passenger injured in King Road rollover crash south of King City

December 11, 2023
Rollover Crash news graphic
An accident occurred on December 10, 2023, at 9:19 p.m. near the intersection of North-West King Road and North-West Bowen Road, approximately three miles south of King City, Missouri. A 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by a 16-year-old from Union Star, Missouri, lost control and suffered a crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on King Road when it veered off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then became airborne, struck the ground, and overturned multiple times before coming to a halt on its top facing southwest.

Both the driver and a juvenile passenger, also aged 16, sustained minor injuries in the incident. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by DeKalb Clinton Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for medical attention.

The Ford Fusion incurred total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Trooper N. A. Regan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene of the crash.

