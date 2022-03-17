Team Red Hot takes top honors in 4th annual Trenton Kiwanis Trivia Night

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Team Red Hot captured first place in the 4th Annual Trenton Kiwanis Trivia Night held Saturday, March 12th at Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Second place honors went to Data Geniuses – Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Teams received 100% and 50% payback of entry fees respectively for their efforts.

A total of 11 teams entered the event which raised nearly $4,000 for the Trenton Kiwanis Club with entry fees, concessions, and a silent auction. Club project chair, Kara Helmandollar, expressed appreciation on behalf of the club to those who entered teams and the businesses who helped sponsor the event.

All proceeds are used to support Kiwanis projects in the local community.

Related